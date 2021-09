Longview police are searching for missing 83-year-old Jack Hall.

A Silver Alert was issued for the missing elderly man who was last seen just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 700 block of E. Marshall Ave.

Hall was last seen wearing a green New York Jets T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call (903) 237-1170 to report information to the Longview Police Department.