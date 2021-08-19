Watch
Silver Alert: Missing elderly out of San Antonio

Posted at 8:43 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 21:43:05-04

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for missing 75-year old Candida Torres.

Torres was last seen at the 7500 block of Talley Road in San Antonio at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, with black hair and a dark circle on her right cheek. She was last seen wearing a long black dress with floral print, a light blue undershirt, and torn shoes.

Anyone with information can call (210) 335-6000 to report information to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

