Silver Alert: Missing elderly out of San Antonio

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for missing 75-year old Candida Torres.

Torres was last seen at the 7500 block of Talley Road in San Antonio at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, with black hair and a dark circle on her right cheek. She was last seen wearing a long black dress with floral print, a light blue undershirt, and torn shoes.

Anyone with information can call (210) 335-6000 to report information to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.