A Silver Alert has been issued for 92-year-old Patrick Moore of Houston.

Moore was last seen at 7 p.m. on Sunday at 984 South Gessner in Houston. He is believed to be wearing a rust color collared shirt and navy blue slacks, with a tattoo of an anchor on his forearm, according to Houston police.

The missing elderly is believed to be in a 2013 silver Hyundai Sonata with license plate number PH7LCF, said Texas DPS.