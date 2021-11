The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old Phuoc Tran out of Harlingen.

DPS said Tran was last seen at 10 a.m. on Friday on 22300 New Combes Highway. Tran is believed to be wearing a brown hat, black jacket, gray polo shirt, blue jeans, and black dress shoes.

Tran's vehicle is a gray 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with Texas license plate CYV7160.

Anyone with information is asked to call (956) 544-0860 to report to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.