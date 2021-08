A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year old missing elderly, Thaddeus Coker.

Coker was last seen on Thursday at 5 p.m. at 919 E. 32nd St. in Austin. He was wearing a blue ball cap, blue mask, green/yellow checkered shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-0911.