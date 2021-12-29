Watch
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Kenneth Powell out of Lubbock

Posted at 10:44 PM, Dec 28, 2021
A Silver Alert has been issued for 66-year-old Kenneth Powell out of Lubbock.

According to Texas DPS, Powell was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, at the 2300 Block of 78th.

Powell is believed to be in a 2007 brown Ford F150 with license plate number AL55775. The vehicle also has damage on the passenger side door.

The missing elderly is described as having a scar running from his shin to his knee on his right leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call (806) 775-2865 to report information.

