Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert: Gilmer elderly man missing

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas Department of Public Safety<br/>
Texas Department of Public Safety.PNG
Posted at 4:09 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 17:09:46-04

GILMER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old Tony Tomasek.

Tomasek was last scene 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 207 N Wood Street in Gilmer.

He is described as a white male, with blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki-colored pants.

Tomasek also drives a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate that reads: PRAZAK.

Anyone with information can call (903) 843-5545 to report information to the Gilmer Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019