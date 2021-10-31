Silver Alert: Gilmer elderly man missing

GILMER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old Tony Tomasek.

Tomasek was last scene 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 207 N Wood Street in Gilmer.

He is described as a white male, with blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki-colored pants.

Tomasek also drives a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate that reads: PRAZAK.

Anyone with information can call (903) 843-5545 to report information to the Gilmer Police Department.