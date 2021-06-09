Watch
Shots fired - aggravated assault at Bellmead convenience store

Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 15:19:10-04

WACO, TX — Bellmead Police Department responded to shots fired yesterday evening at around 7 p.m. after an aggravated assault at Bell Mart convenience store.

The victim was pumping gas at the convenience store located at 2917 Bellmead Drive when someone approached her to grab her and place an object to her side.

The victim was able to pull away and run from the suspect, who then began shooting at the passenger side of her car. Witnesses then saw him run away from the scene, gun in hand, into a white Chevrolet Impala parked near the store.

The car did not appear to have license plates, according to witnesses.

The suspect was described as a thin black male approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black face covering and a black hoodie.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information can contact the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.

