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Shooting investigation at College Station nightclub leads to arrest, 8 charges

KXXV
KXXV
KXXV
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COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — A 19-year-old man from Tyler, Texas, faces 8 charges after College Station police responded to a reported shooting inside a Northgate bar district nightclub.

Northgate officers responded to One15 night club in the 100 block of College Main on Saturday night, September 5, 2026 after hearing a shot fired from inside the club. Officers pushed through the crowds, entered the club and located the suspect.

The suspect, Trey Wheeler, 19, of Tyler, Texas, was immediately detained. A firearm was retrieved from his waistband. Further investigation revealed Wheeler had a second firearm inside the club that was misplaced prior to the gunshot being fired. Both firearms were seized as evidence.

No injuries were reported.

Wheeler has been charged with:

  • Public Intoxication
  • Unlawful Carry of a Weapon (2 counts)
  • Unlawful Carry of a Weapon in Prohibited Places (2 counts)
  • Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm
  • Disorderly Conduct Display/Discharge Firearm
  • Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information

The College Station Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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