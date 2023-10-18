Shoemaker High School surprises sophomore with celebration after she finishes chemotherapy treatments

KILLEEN, Texas — After nine months of treatment for a rare form of leukemia, Shoemaker High School sophomore Kalani Coleman is now cancer-free.

The school transformed an entire hallway into a big surprise celebration on Wednesday — complete with the band, dance team, some of the school staff, her friends and even her family.

"It makes me really happy that that many people cared," she told 25 News.

"All of my friends, family and even my teachers were there."

She said was happy to see so much of her support system there because they all got through a rough nine months together.

"I did have points where I got really sick in the hospital so it did get really scary," Coleman said.

"I wasn't really hopeful and I was just really scared."

"Lots of appointments, lots of ups and downs and chemo, not being able to go to school last year," said Kalani's mother, Christina Fejeran.

"She just went back to school in August of this year."

Coleman was getting chemotherapy five days a week for nine months, but rang her cancer-free bell on Wednesday.

The family says they now have so much to celebrate and be grateful for.

"Very thankful and glad I had a lot of support and people who were there for me and supporting her through her journey and her cancer," Fejeran said.