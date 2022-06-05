Watch
Sheriff's office warns citizens of revived local financial scam

Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
House Bill 1992 would prohibit tampering with information transmitted to people’s caller IDs to disguise a caller&#39;s identity
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 21:06:05-04

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said a local scam involving their likeness is running once again.

Authorities claim a scammer is impersonating as a sheriff's office employee and are demanding money.

The sheriff's office said they are using multiple reasons as to why the individual contacted needs to pay, mostly regarding fees.

The scam is being done via phone call, authorities said.

The sheriff's office stressed they will never call anyone and request money.

The amount of money being demanded was not disclosed.

Those who have been contacted are urged to report to the McLennan County's dispatch at (254)-757-5222 or contact 911.

