'Share their Story': Bringing awareness to suicide prevention and resources in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — Suicide remains the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the 11th cause of death in Texas across all ages.

25 news wants to continue to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

In 2011 Jennifer Warnick's mother died by suicide. "I remember just how it felt the whys and you know what-ifs,” said Warnick.

She shared her mother left an impact on everyone she met and at the time of her death, she felt there was no one available to her. Her search for healing led her to the resources she still needs today.

"I didn't find those resources at my fingertips," Warnick said. "I think of where I could be had I not taken this pain and figured a way to make it a positive.”

In Texas, a person dies by suicide every two hours with rates increasing by 18.9 percent since 1999 making suicide the second leading cause of death amongst individuals ages 15 to 34.

Jayne Whisnant from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Central Texas wants to remind everyone that if you are “struggling with suicide or suicidal thoughts, then you should seek a mental health evaluation and talk to somebody about that, to figure out if there's an underlying mental health condition contributing to that."

As for Warnick, she is still on her journey and just wants to share her experience with those in need as well as encourage others to take a step forward and “start talking to someone, whether it's a counselor, a best friend, start putting that foot forward."

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 via a toll-free hotline with the number 1-800-273-8255.

For more resources in Central Texas visit afsp.org/chapter/central-texas.