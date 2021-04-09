Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for large portion of Central Texas

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for parts of Central Texas including Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Severe storms may form rapidly in the next hour with large hail the main threat.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11PM.

Texas counties included are Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Dallas, Delta Denton, Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Henderson, Hill, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Limestone, Mclennan, Milam, Navarro, Rains, Robertson, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt.