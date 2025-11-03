Several Central Texas high school marching bands move up in state competition; 3A and 5A compete next week

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Several Central Texas high schools are advancing in the UIL state marching band contest and have their next round of competition next week.

5A State Marching Contest

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Lake Belton 11:00 a.m.

College Station 11:45 a.m.

Brenham 5:30 p.m.

A&M Consolidated 7:45 p.m.

Finals are Tuesday afternoon

3A State Marching Contest

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Academy 10:15 a.m.

Troy 12:45 p.m.

Cameron Yoe 2:00 p.m.

Franklin 2:45 p.m.

Finals are Wednesday evening