Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Several Central Texas high school marching bands move up in state competition; 3A and 5A compete next week

Eight local high school bands will be competing at the Alamodome on Nov. 10 & Nov. 12
A&M Consolidated HS Band and Guard.jpg
A&amp;M Consolidated High School Band and Guard
A&M Consolidated HS Band and Guard.jpg
Posted

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Several Central Texas high schools are advancing in the UIL state marching band contest and have their next round of competition next week.

5A State Marching Contest

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Lake Belton 11:00 a.m.
College Station 11:45 a.m.
Brenham 5:30 p.m.
A&M Consolidated 7:45 p.m.

Finals are Tuesday afternoon

3A State Marching Contest

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Academy 10:15 a.m.
Troy 12:45 p.m.
Cameron Yoe 2:00 p.m.
Franklin 2:45 p.m.

Finals are Wednesday evening

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood