SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — After 10 months of negotiations, three environmental groups reached a settlement with developers behind the Reserve at Salado Creek over a controversial wastewater permit tied to the major new development near the community.

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Settlement reached to protect Salado Creek from hundreds of thousands of gallons of daily wastewater

Save Salado Creek, the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, and Save Our Springs secured key concessions from developers that significantly limit how much treated wastewater can flow into Salado Creek.

The original permit would have allowed up to 700,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day to flow into the creek. Under the agreement, that number drops dramatically.

Mike Clifford, technical director for Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, said the settlement addressed three major areas.

"The first one was reducing the overall volume from 700,000 gallons a day to 200,000 gallons a day. The second thing we did is we got the pollution limits reduced, and then the third thing is reusing. Instead of just dumping it into the creek, they're going to reuse a lot of that water to irrigate green spaces."

The groups say the deal is not perfect, but it is progress.

Jody Askins, a member of Save Salado Creek, said the outcome opened an important dialogue.

"It was a definite step in the right direction. It was an opportunity for us to be represented with developers and have that conversation about what they're going to do with their wastewater."

Organizers say this is only one battle in a much larger fight. They expect several more wastewater permits tied to additional developments near the creek.

Joyce Pennington, also a member of Save Salado Creek, said the group is committed to the long haul.

"There'll be more permits, this is a never-ending position. We are here to be able to help make sure that our streams and creeks are in the best quality situation."

Save Salado Creek is now preparing volunteers to begin regular water testing along the creek. The group will also host a fundraiser concert on Oct. 1. Tickets are available to purchase here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

