Pete Sessions calls U.S. Speaker situation 'chaos'

WACO, Texas — Between the debate over more aid spending for Ukraine to the border crisis, to inflation and the economy, congress has no shortage of issues to tackle.

But finding a new speaker for the U.S. House of Representatives is now priority one.

“I’m not for chaos. This is what happens,” Rep. Pete Sessions told 25 News in an interview Wednesday.

The Republican from the Waco area said he wasn’t “shocked” about the vote Tuesday night to oust former Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, but emphasized there are far more pressing issues than inner-party fighting.

“We had a vote in January on who our speaker would be. I think we needed to move forward next year on this issue,” Sessions said. “It’s bad timing.”

Sessions says he's listening to other Republican members who're vying for the top spot, but says his biggest priority is funding for the military, veterans and border security.

"What are the issues that need to be extracted? Right now, 72 percent of the country say we're heading the wrong direction."