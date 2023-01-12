Senior motorist killed on US 77 after failing to yield to stop sign: Texas DPS

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A 93-year-old man is dead after failing to yield to a stop sign on US 77, Texas DPS said.

At 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to US 77, about 2.5 miles north of Minerva in Milam on reports of a crash, according to Texas DPS.

Officials said a 2010 Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 93-year-old Stephen McFaull, of Cameron, Texas, had been heading westbound on Country Road 230A prior to the crash.

Officials said McFaull approached a stop sign at the intersection of US 77 but failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign.

At that moment, a 2012 Kenworth Truck tractor, operated by a 48-year-old male from DeLeon, Texas, was heading northbound on US 77.

Officials said McFaull pulled into the pathway of the Kenworth, causing the driver to skid into the southbound lane of US 77 to avoid the collision.

Upon skidding, officials said the Kenworth collided with the Ford truck in said southbound lane.

McFaul was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher, his next of kin has been notified.

No injuries were reported regarding the driver of the Kenworth.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

"Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to ensure the path is clear before entering an intersection," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said in a statement.

"Taking a second or third look to make sure it is safe to proceed greatly reduces the risk of being involved in a traffic crash."