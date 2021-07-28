Senate Select Committee to address college sports in lieu of Texas House hearing

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced he established a Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas.

The committee will study the athletic and economic impact of the University of Texas departure from the Big 12.

“Collegiate athletics bring Texans together in celebration of our state's rich athletic heritage and our Texas identity," said Patrick. "It is vital that the Texas Senate understand the economic and athletic impact of the University of Texas leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference."

The Texas House is unable to conduct a hearing on the issue at this time due to the Democratic walk-out.

The committee will meet on Monday, August 2. Three members of the Texas House have also agreed to participate in the meeting, each is a representative of the three Texas schools that will remain in the Big 12. They include:

Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock

Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco