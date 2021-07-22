Senate bill prohibiting doctors from performing transgender alignment surgeries, close to hitting Texas Senate floor

WACO, TX — A highly controversial Senate Bill is hitting the house flood soon that will prevent doctors from performing re-assignment surgeries and hormone blocking on anyone under the age of 18. There is passionate discussion on both sides. The house bill that directly mirrored the senate bill failed to get off the ground.

Senate Bill 1646 would forbid doctors from performing re-assignment surgeries and hormone blocking on a minor. Many are calling this bill unconstitutional while supporters said they are doing this for the safety of minors.

Dr. Alan Hopewell, a doctor used for resource when drafting the initial house bill, said the overall treatment of hormone blocking therapy is dangerous on anyone, let along someone under the age of 18.

"That causes lots of problems, it fights with the way the body is built fundamentally," Hopewell said.

Pushback on the other side of the aisle said this claim is false.

Dr. Curtis Crane, a doctor with Crane Surgery in Austin said, the procedure or reassignment and the tools used in the process are safe.

"At this point if you combine, all the years, that's 45 years of experience that we have not had one negative affect treating a patient less than 18," Crane said.

Dr. Hopewell said pre-pubescent children often change their mind and it is up to the adults to limit the risk that could come during a transition.

"One of the people in our group called up a surgeon in Austin to schedule a double mastectomy for her 14 year old. She wasn't going to do it, but they had no problem to schedule her," Hopewell said.

Dr. Crane said every patient is vetted. The patient must have both parents sign off and are given two psychiatric evaluations. He told 25 News, if this becomes law it will do more harm than good.

"Some of them are suicidal and making them wait to 18, is no good. these laws are being passed by politicians that have never met a transgender person," Crane said.

While both sides disagree on how this aspect of safety is perceived, they wait to see what the next step will be and how this will affect Texans.