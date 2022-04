The "Queen Of Tejano" will be the subject of a summer course offered by the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The class is called "Selena: Mexican American Identity and Experience". The course will be taught virtually and will be avilable for both students and non-students to take.

The virtual classes will take place Monday-Thursday from 6-7 p.m.

The course begins May 31 and goes until July 5.

For more information on the class, click here.