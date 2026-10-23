Second suspect in Faith Sidman's death dies while awaiting case outcome

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One of the two people arrested in connection with the death of a young woman who died after exiting a vehicle on Interstate 14 in Killeen has died, the Bell County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

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Second suspect in Faith Sidman's death on IH-14 dies while awaiting case outcome

The sheriff's office said 64-year-old James Arthur Stevens died Sunday, Oct. 18. Stevens had been receiving treatment at Baylor Scott and White in Temple for eight to nine days before dying at the hospital.

The sheriff's office said his death appears to be from natural causes. However, an autopsy is being performed in Dallas County as part of standard protocol. Those results have not yet been released.

Stevens was one of two people arrested in connection with the deadly Interstate 14 crash that killed 25-year-old Faith Sidman in July.

Police say Stevens was driving on the freeway and hit Sidman when she fell out of a truck, then drove away after hitting her. Investigators say they tracked him down using data from Flock cameras, and he was arrested two months later.

The second person arrested in the case, Elwood Dentler, is still facing charges. Officials say he was driving the truck that Sidman was riding in.

The case has continued to draw attention from Sidman's family, who have previously spoken publicly about her death and filed a lawsuit seeking justice. Now, Stevens' death marks another development in a case the Sidman family has been following since Faith's death in July.

We reached out to Faith's mother following news of Stevens' death to see how the family is responding to this latest development, but have not yet heard back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

