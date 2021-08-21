Second special session is set to start Monday afternoon

Some Democratic Texas law makers are finally making their way back to Austin, so the state legislature can conduct business.

The wait is almost over. Starting Monday, there will be enough Republican and barely enough Democratic lawmakers at the State Capital to have A quorum in the House. Nearly six weeks after democratic state representatives fled to Washington D.C.

“There was no exit plan for them and it was not destined to work. I thought it was a poor plan from the get-go,” said Republican Party of McClennan County Chair Brad Holland.

Some experts say the nearly 40-day trip to D.C., only delayed the inevitable.

“At the end of the day, the republicans in Texas control the house and the Senate. Democrats have to deal with that reality,” said Baylor University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Patrick Flavin.

Local Democratic leaders believe lawmakers made some headway, on Capitol Hill.

“They pushed for the John Lewis Voting Rights act and people act. They worked really hard. They go some results from that,” said Mary Mann with the Democratic Party of Bell County.

The main reason for the holdout, the proposed voting rights bill which has changed drastically since the first session.

“There were some minor changes after the first walkout, back in May. However, Republicans in both the House and the Senate have said the bill is going to proceed the way that it is,” said Dr. Flavin.

During the session Texas lawmakers will have to tackle other legislation, such as ways to prevent COVID, pay for state staffers, securing the border and more.

The special session is expected to begin on Monday, August 23 at 4 p.m. 25 News will have a team there to bring you the latest from the State Capitol.

