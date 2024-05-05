Search underway for suspect who police say shot at cars in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting of multiple vehicles that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect.

No injuries have been reported.

On May 4 around 5:30 p.m., Temple PD said they responded to the 1800 block of E Avenue K on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found multiple cars with bullet holes and shell casings on the ground.

Officers said they believe the suspect is a male driving a four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500, or submit an anonymous tip to Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 or bellcountycrimestoppers.com.