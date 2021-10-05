Schools, law enforcement warn against 'slap a teacher' TikTok challenge

School districts and law enforcement agencies across the nation are reaching out to parents and students about the newest TikTok challenge that encourages schoolchildren to "slap a teacher."

In an email, last week a San Antonio high school asked parents to discuss the severity of these ongoing challenges. The school also provided a list of anticipated monthly challenges that may also surface in the coming school year.

Texas parents are expressing their shock and disapproval for the challenges as well, many are asking if this is just the beginning.

Got this from my son’s middle school last week and was in complete shock. pic.twitter.com/qOPUbLzZCk — The Midnight Marauder (@jaboonday) October 1, 2021

"Unfortunately, this has occurred on our FHS campus," said Marcia Gonzalez, Floresville High School principal. "Many of these challenges carry very serious school and legal consequences. In an effort to be proactive in preventing these challenges from occurring any further, I am sharing with you a list of the monthly challenges."

The upcoming challenges, include kissing your friend's girlfriend at school in November, and exposing your private area in school halls in December, according to the letter. The monthly list of challenges across the board is similar, going on until June or July.

The dares for coming months include possible sexual assault. The list also mentions the previous "Devious Lick" challenge that encouraged students to vandalize restrooms in September.

Local officials in many states, are asking TikTok to do more to put a stop to content related to this type of conduct.

TikTok fails to control the spread of dangerous content. In CT, vandalism closed schools and the new “Slap a Teacher” challenge may put educators at risk. I am urging TikTok to come to CT to meet with educators and parents and commit to reforms that stop this reckless content. pic.twitter.com/soO2wVT49M — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) October 4, 2021

Molly Mitchell Spearman, the South Carolina superintendent of education, warned that behavior surrounding these challenges will not be tolerated and that students involved will be held accountable for assault to staff members.

The message from the state's superintendent mirrors the message from many Central Texas police departments last month regarding the "Devious Lick" challenge.

"Parents, please encourage your student not to get involved in this destructive behavior," said Waco ISD police. "Students make no mistake, if you participate in this challenge and destroy any Waco ISD property you will be held accountable."

In regards to the latest "slap a teacher" challenge, the message is almost identical.

"Slapping a teacher is assault," said the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in California. "Plain and simple."