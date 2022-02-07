Watch
'Say a prayer': Overnight blaze destroys Central Texas family home

Posted at 6:08 PM, Feb 06, 2022
BEDIAS, Texas — A Central Texas family is dislocated after their home caught fire overnight, said fire officials.

Around 7:09 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 Block of Hopewell Road in Bedias, according to the Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

Upon arrival, fire officials witnessed several explosions from within the residence and a grass fire spreading behind it.

Additional resources from nearby volunteer fire departments were summoned due to a lack of hydrants in the area, said fire officials.

Crews cleared around 2 a.m. after deeming the fire safe.

A second crew returned later that morning to perform "mop up", hitting hot spots and digging out fire sources.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire and its unknown cause remain active.

"Say a prayer for this family, please," said Crabb's Prairie V.F.D.

