Salvation Army preparing for increase of need as holidays, colder weather near

WACO, Texas — The end of the year is a busy time for many non-profits, including for the Salvation Army of McLennan County. With the holidays approaching and the weather getting colder, they say there's a lot of need for them to meet.

The need for their food pantry is year-round but has seen a nearly 70 percent increase last month from October of last year.

"We had more than 200 households come to the Salvation Army for food in one month. More than 200 households," Major James Taylor told 25 News.

"There is a huge need for dry goods, canned goods that we can give away to families in need."

During winter they also see an increase in need for warm clothing. They're looking for donations of warm coats, hats and gloves to ensure they have enough for everyone who might need one.

"Often times, especially in the homeless population, they will take their hat, their glove, their coat or whatever and set it down when it's warm outside and it's not there when they get back," Major Taylor said.

He said they also need other items many people might not even think to donate such as such underwear, undershirts or socks.

"Those would be some really good items people can be thinking about and they're not that expensive, but they're helpful because they give extra layers to people's bodies and it's helpful they give layers to people's bodies and it's important they have those kinds of things," he said.

The Salvation Army is also about to restart their annual red kettle donation drive. This is their biggest fundraiser and helps fund their programs year-round.

They say if you see them outside your favorite stores to please consider dropping in some change, because everything bit helps.