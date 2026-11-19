WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army in Waco is preparing to serve families this Thanksgiving as leaders say the need for food and holiday assistance is growing across the community.

Watch Full Story Here:

Salvation Army of Waco prepares for holiday rush as need grows across Central Texas

Major Tammi Miracle, who runs the local Salvation Army, said staff and volunteers are already preparing turkeys for the Thanksgiving meal and are relying on donations from the community to help complete the holiday spread.

“We're just right now just cooking the turkeys, getting them ready,” Miracle said.

The organization is close to meeting its turkey needs, but Miracle said it could still use a few additional donations.

“We only need like four or five more turkeys,” Miracle said. “We also ask the community to help us with ready-to-go pies, and we are still looking for volunteers to come and help serve.”

Everyone is welcome for Thanksgiving

Miracle said the Thanksgiving meal isn't limited to people experiencing food insecurity. The Salvation Army is inviting anyone who may be struggling with the cost of a holiday meal, has nowhere else to go or simply doesn't want to spend Thanksgiving alone.

With the cost of feeding an entire family adding up quickly, Miracle said the meal is meant to take some of that pressure off local households.

“The meals to provide at home, it's a lot of money,” Miracle said. “So that's why we're inviting anybody to come and eat with us to help them.”

She emphasized that everyone is welcome, including families with children who may be having difficulty affording a Thanksgiving meal.

“You don't have to be alone,” Miracle said. “You might have small children and you can't afford to feed the whole family. Everybody's invited. Everybody, so we're here to help you.”

Growing need continues into Christmas

Thanksgiving is only the beginning of the Salvation Army's holiday efforts.

As the organization prepares for Christmas, Miracle said it is already seeing a significant increase in families seeking assistance through its Angel Tree program.

“At Christmas, we already have more people signed up on the Angel Tree than we have in the past two years, almost 300 more children,” Miracle said. “So we're seeing an increase in need all over the board.”

The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts to children in need with support from community donors.

As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, Salvation Army leaders say they are continuing to look for volunteers and donations to help meet the growing need across the Waco area.

AI courtesy note: This story was reported by Alexa Conroy and adapted from a broadcast script into a digital article with the assistance of AI.

