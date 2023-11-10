Salvation Army brings back annual Red Kettle holiday fundraiser

WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army red kettle drivehas returned to store fronts of Waco for another holiday season. Volunteers were outside eight locations on Friday to kick off the annual fundraiser which has been around since 1891.

"It's a nice holiday experience and it puts money in the Salvation Army's account so we can help people all year around," Major James Taylor told 25 News.

The money raised these next six weeks will help fund their organization for all of next year. This year the goal is to raise about $180,000.

"It's an ambitious goal and some years we reach it, some years we don't reach it," Major Taylor said.

"It really depends on the charitable giving of the community, and I do want to say this, the people of central Texas really give to Salvation Army and we are so grateful for that."

Major Taylor asks people to consider dropping any extra coins or bills they might have into a red kettle when they see one, because he says it adds up over time.

"It's amazing how quickly pennies, and nickels, and dimes, and dollar bills add up."