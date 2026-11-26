Two local groups are set to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has been rescheduled to this weekend due to weather.

The Temple High School Kittens dancers are staying in NYC and will perform on Saturday, according to the group.

Nineteen dancers will represent the Kittens as part of the Spirit of America Performance, alongside other high school teams from across the country.

Temple High's Kittens dance team heading to New York to perform in Macy Parade

The Salado Starlets are also in New York City, but due to the postponement of the event, they are asking for help with funding for the extended trip to the Big Apple.

"...Our dancers and their families are facing significant additional airfare and lodging expenses in order to stay," the group said in a Facebook post. "These girls have worked so hard for this moment, and we don't want circumstances beyond their control to take it away from them. Please help us keep our Starlets in NYC so they can proudly represent our little Texas town on a national stage!"

The new parade start time will be at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.