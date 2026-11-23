TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A longtime staple of the Temple community is about to become part of a national Thanksgiving tradition: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Temple High School Kittens dance team is preparing to bring a piece of Central Texas to the Big Apple. Nineteen dancers will represent the Kittens as part of the Spirit of America Performance, alongside other high school teams from across the country.

The Kittens found out last November about the opportunity while practicing the choreography for their competition and field routines.

"We found out in our big gym, and I thought we were in trouble, but we really, we really weren't," one dancer said.

"We got big surprise of going to New York and being in the parade."

For the coaching staff, the achievement reflects a team that trains without pause.

"Our season never stops. You know, we are so invested in football season, and unfortunately football season comes to an end, but for us we just keep right on rolling, and so I think the piece that we have found that makes us the most successful is we are consistent in our training all throughout the year," Kelci Bjornlie said.

During the team's time in New York, they will get to explore iconic New York sites, as well as take in a Broadway show and see the Rockettes. 25 News talked with some of the dancers, and they told me they are most excited to represent their community.

"I think the community is happy that it's the Temple kids, like the Temple High School kids, like Temple kids are going to New York, like hometown, the hometown Temple," Mekayla Davila said.

Outside of the 8 counts and pirouettes, the Kittens are happy to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience side by side.

"The kittens spirit like legacy they just like set that program for all of us to follow through and that's why I wanted to join. It was like having a team, having a family with like a bunch of sisters," Zailey Ward said.

"What dance means to me is that I have a family outside of home. Like I could come here and I could go to Miss B and Miss S, and they would support me in everything. I tell them they're they're like another family for me, and then being with these girls, it's like it's the best thing that has ever happened to me," Davila said.

Their coaches told me they hope to see the community rallying around the girls and this spotlight performance.

"We just want the recognition that these kids deserve of putting in countless hours every week, just practicing and putting in their full effort all the time. And we couldn't do this without our community," Assistant Director Emma Sturdivant said.

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