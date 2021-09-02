Salado Middle School briefly mandates masks for 4 days

A Bell County middle school will be requiring masks for four days following an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Salado Middle School reached a 2 percent threshold of cases within a seven-day period.

"Thus, all Salado Middle School students and employees will be required to wear masks on the buses and in the building for seven calendar days," said the middle school in an announcement.

The mask mandate will be brief, however, lasting only a total of four school days until Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Another Central Texas school district began mandating masks this past Monday. Waco ISD said the decision is based on the number of cases at the school, reports from local health officials, and updated guidance from the Texas Education Agency which does not enforce mask provisions of GA-38.

"Please note, mask provisions of GA-38 are not being enforced as the result of ongoing litigation," said the TEA in an update. "Further guidance will be made available after the court issues are resolved."