Round Rock police asking for help identifying shoplifting suspects

Courtesy of Round Rock Police Department social media
Round Rock liquor store robbery suspects
Posted at 2:26 PM, May 03, 2022
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are searching for two suspects accused of shoplifting at a liquor store.

On the evening of January 13, two men entered a liquor store located on East Palm Valley Boulevard stealing hundreds worth of alcohol.

Police said the pair allegedly stole products worth more than $300.

They stuffed the bottles in a duffel bag and left the store without paying, police said.

Police described the men as Black, around 5 feet 11 inches, with a slender build.

They are believed to be in their early twenties.

One suspect is seen wearing a black San Antonio Spurs jacket.

Police said the pair left the store in a dark-colored Honda Sedan that has one black wheel and three silver wheels.

Those with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspects are urged to contact Officer Veron Rossig at vrossig@roundrocktexas.gov or by calling (512)-218-5411.

Anonymous reporting is also available.

