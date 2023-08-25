Rocky J Fire in Coryell County is 95% contained

UPDATE (8/24, 9:30 p.m.)

The Rocky J Fire in Coryell County is at 138 acres and 95% contained.

"There is some heat remaining in interior pockets of vegetation," the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a post.

Update: the #RockyJFire in Coryell County is 138 acres and 95% contained. There is some heat remaining in interior pockets of vegetation. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 25, 2023



ORIGINAL STORY

The Rocky J Fire that sparked around Hard Bargain along CR 147 and 145 in Coryell County on Saturday reignited at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, there is a large responder presence in the area.

There is also a second second fire burning closer to Downtown Gatesville. Numerous fields and backyards were burned off State School Road — it doesn't appear any structures were destroyed.

The sheriff's office says it helped with some brief evacuations in the area.

