Rocky J Fire in Coryell County is 95% contained

Posted at 9:24 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 22:24:05-04

UPDATE (8/24, 9:30 p.m.)

The Rocky J Fire in Coryell County is at 138 acres and 95% contained.

"There is some heat remaining in interior pockets of vegetation," the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a post.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Rocky J Fire that sparked around Hard Bargain along CR 147 and 145 in Coryell County on Saturday reignited at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, there is a large responder presence in the area.

There is also a second second fire burning closer to Downtown Gatesville. Numerous fields and backyards were burned off State School Road — it doesn't appear any structures were destroyed.

The sheriff's office says it helped with some brief evacuations in the area.

25 News will provide further updates as they become available.

