Rockdale man pleads guilty to manufacture and delivery of fentanyl, heroin, other substances

Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 16, 2023
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A 45-year-old Rockdale man pleaded guilty on Friday to seven indictments for the manufacture and delivery of first degree felony amounts of several controlled substances, including methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Fentanyl was responsible for 22 deaths in Bell County in 2022.

Phillip Martin Pounder, also an Aryan Brotherhood member, "bragged that he was the major drug supplier in Milam County," authorities said.

Pounder will be sentenced after a punishment hearing and presentence investigation.

