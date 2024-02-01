Watch Now
Rockdale man arrested on child pornography charges

Posted at 2:23 PM, Feb 01, 2024
ROCKDALE, Texas — A Rockdale man has been arrested Thursday morning on child pornography charges.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office said they executed a search warrant around 7:55 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Rockdale West Road.

Police said the suspect, 51-year-old James Ray Brandt, was arrested after authorities sparked an investigation from a cyber tip that said child pornography was uploaded to a cloud storage account.

Police arrested Brandt on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Brandt is currently being held in Milam County Jail.

Police said no injuries were reported and no other information will be released at this time.

The Rockdale Police Department and the Texas Attorney General's Office assisted in the investigation.

