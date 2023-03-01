Rockdale ISD: New 2023-2024 calendar includes 4-day school week

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD has set a new calendar in place for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, which will include a four-day school week for students, according to the district.

Students will attend school Monday through Thursday, which will allow teachers to use the majority of Fridays for "planning, professional development, and collaboration."

The district says the decision to adopt a four-day week was not made without careful and extensive consideration.

"By shifting to a four-day week, we will be able to provide more focused instruction for our students and give our teachers more time to plan and collaborate," said Rockdale ISD superintendent, Denise Monzingo.

"We also believe that this change will improve teacher retention and recruitment by providing a better work-life balance and allowing them to recharge and come back to school refreshed and energized."

The district says it will provide more resources and information for students and parents as the start of the new school year approaches.

"We are excited about the opportunities that the new calendar will bring, and we are confident that it will lead to better outcomes for our students and our district as a whole," Monzingo said.

There have been other districts in the Central Texas area that have also adopted a new calendar with a four-day week.