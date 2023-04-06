Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Robinson police discover burning body while responding to brush fire

Police
KXXV
Police
Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 16:20:18-04

ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Police Department discovered a burning body while responding to a report of a brush fire at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers immediately distinguished the fire upon arrival, and investigators were called to the scene to begin their investigation.

Police believe this is an 'isolated incident' and say there is no immediate threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

If anyone has any information that will assist with the investigation, they are asked to contact the Robinson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (254)-662-0525.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019