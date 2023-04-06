Robinson police discover burning body while responding to brush fire

ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Police Department discovered a burning body while responding to a report of a brush fire at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers immediately distinguished the fire upon arrival, and investigators were called to the scene to begin their investigation.

Police believe this is an 'isolated incident' and say there is no immediate threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

If anyone has any information that will assist with the investigation, they are asked to contact the Robinson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (254)-662-0525.