Robinson police: Man found unresponsive and dies in backyard

ROBINSON, Texas — A man was discovered and pronounced dead in a backyard in Robinson, police said.

Robinson police and Robinson volunteer fire arrived at 720 South Robinson Drive after receiving calls of an unresponsive and unconscious man lying in the backyard. Futile life-saving attempts were made by American Medical Response and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the white male as Joseph Bondeson, born Dec. 12, 1986.

Police said they believe the incident to be isolated and that there is no current threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.