Robinson Police chief announces retirement

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson Police Chief Danny Smith announced his retirement, with his last day of service on Aug. 29, 2025.

Chief Smith’s career in law enforcement started in 1971 with the Texas Department of Public Safety, where he served with distinction until retiring in 2003 as a Major and Regional Commander. In 2004, he became the first Director of the McLennan Community College Law Enforcement Academy, shaping the careers of countless officers.

He went on to serve as Interim Chief for the Bellmead Police Department in 2019, and as Interim Chief for the Robinson Police Department from 2020 to 2021, before returning in 2023 as the department's full-time police chief.

Throughout his career, Chief Smith has trained and worked alongside many law enforcement professionals serving in Central Texas and throughout the state.

In Robinson, he has been instrumental in leading the department to achieve Accredited Agency status through the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation—a milestone that reflects his commitment to professionalism and excellence.