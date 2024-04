ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing adult female and child.

33-year-old Lauren Bonvillian and 4-year-old Savannah Bagley were last seen in Coriscana enroute to Robinson on April 14 around 10 p.m.

Police said Bonvillian was driving a blue 2020 Toyota Corolla with the plate numbers PBK-5471.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Robinson PD at (254) 662-0525.