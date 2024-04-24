Robertson County Sheriff's Office need help locating missing 16-year-old boy

FRANKLIN, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy last seen April 23.

16-year-old Joshua Caden Dozier was last seen on foot leaving a residence in the 8600 block of FM 2446 in Franklin around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Joshua is 5'7" and weighs around 120lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unknown colored shirt, and combat boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robertson County Sheriff's Office at (979) 828-3299.