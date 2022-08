WEST WACO, Texas — A possible road rage incident involving gunfire near a Midway ISD school is now under investigation, officials said.

Sometime this morning, it's reported that gunfire took place near Texas Central and Imperial, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police have since confirmed that one shot was fired.

No arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported, Waco police said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.