Rising diesel prices are squeezing local restaurants, McLennan County bakery owner says it's hitting hard

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Rising diesel prices are squeezing local restaurants, and one Waco bakery owner says the pressure is unlike anything he's seen in more than two decades of business.

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Rising diesel prices are squeezing local restaurants, and a McLennan County bakery owner says it's hitting hard

Gerik's Ole Czech Bakery, a local favorite known for its kolaches and pastries, has been serving the McLennan County community for 26 years. But owner Bryan Anderson says rising diesel prices are driving up the cost of nearly everything he needs to keep his business running.

"It shrinks the profit for sure, because the food companies have to pass it on to somebody, and that somebody is your local restaurants," Anderson said.

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All of the bakery's ingredients are delivered by truck. As diesel prices rise, so do fuel surcharges and the cost of the items Anderson buys — forcing him to make some tough decisions.

"We've had to do some menu adjustments here. Especially beef. Beef is the biggest price hike," Anderson said.

While Anderson says he's confident his business will make it through these tough times, he worries about other business owners who are just getting started.

"I can't imagine trying to do what we do here, starting over now. 26 years ago it was a different ball game," Anderson said.

"The days of the mom and pop are numbered. It's gonna be hard to compete," Anderson said.

Anderson says he hopes Abbott's new diesel rules — which would allow cheaper diesel to be used on Texas roads — will help bring costs down, but he expects it will take some time before he sees a difference.

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