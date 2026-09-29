MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster proclamation Monday in response to rising diesel prices driven by conflict in the Middle East.

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Local chicken farmer says Abbott's new diesel rules will cut down costs

The order allows off-road dyed diesel — typically used for tractors — to be used on public roads. It also requests the EPA to pause on the Clean Air Act, allowing more types of diesel to be sold, and raises truck weight limits from 80,000 pounds to 95,000 pounds, letting haulers carry bigger loads in fewer trips.

Ken Smotherman, the owner of Mother Clucker's Hen House in McLennan County, said the changes could have a direct impact on his operation. With new flocks arriving soon, what would normally require 3 truckloads could be reduced to 2, saving him significant money.

"That's gonna change things for our trucking company, yeah, that's gonna be hauling our birds so they can bring more in one load. So that's gonna be a big deal," Smotherman said.

Smotherman said the proclamation could also help him cut costs on his own work-related driving.

"In my truck I probably go through 2 or 3 hundred dollars of diesel a week easily," Smotherman said.

He said he welcomes the relief the new rules bring.

"I'm happy about it! I really am!" Smotherman said.

However, Smotherman said he is not yet switching to dyed diesel for his personal truck because of unanswered questions about how fuel taxes will be handled under the new rules.

"I'm concerned about them allowing us to run the trucks on the highway and not being ticketed, but not saying anything about how we pay tax on it. Because the tax is still owed, as of right now, the way I understand it," Smotherman said.

Despite those lingering questions about the fine print, Smotherman said the proclamation overall brings welcome relief to his farm.

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