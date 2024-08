TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police responded to crash involving two motorcycles in the 11000 block of Highway 36 Saturday.

The motorcycles were traveling west about to turn onto Whitehall Road when they collided.

One motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second motorcyclist was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash, and the road is expected to be shut down until 3 p.m.