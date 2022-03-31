Riakos Adams appointed to Killeen City Council

KILLEEN, Texas — The city of Killeen has a new council member appointed to represent District 2.

When Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King was sworn in as mayor, that left the District 2 seat open which has now been filled.

The Killeen District 2 Council seat, previously held by Mayor Debbie Nash-King, has been filled by Riakos Adams after the council voted to appoint him.

The decision was made in a closed session, which council members say was out of respect for the applicant.

”It’s nerve-racking enough to do an interview with seven people who are staring at you and asking questions, much less to do it out in public. In case any of the questions might be personal of nature,” said Melissa Brown, Killeen city council member at large.

Now that Adams is appointed, he plans to hit ground running on what he says are some of the city's most pressing issues.

”There are some things that I think, whatever people's opinion is, I think crime and safety are important and transportation,” said Adams.

When it comes to crime and safety, he hopes to get the whole community involved in the form of neighborhood watch programs.

”We do not have and should not have police officers for every citizen. This is our neighborhood and I've heard Chief Kimble say we need your help. So, the best thing to do is to get neighbors to help other neighbors,” he said.

Adams has also served on several boards and committees as well as having over 20 years in the Army before retiring, going from serving his country to serving his local community.

”He’s knowledgeable about a lot of the things we already have going on. He’s taken place on budgets, not necessarily with the city but on the school board side, and a budget process is a budget process when you’re in government,” said Brown.

Adams, a retired Army Veteran, was one of four applicants interviewing for the council seat before being chosen.

He says his first order of business is to get better acquainted with his community and his fellow veterans in District 2.