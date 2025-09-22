Returning Holland haunted house raised nearly $4,300 last year for local student scholarships

HOLLAND, Texas (KXXV) — In Holland, a community-run haunted house is turning scares into scholarships. The second-annual Holland Haunted House, led by the Holland Chamber of Commerce, raised nearly $4,300 last year to support graduating seniors pursuing higher education. The funds have already helped students like Brooke Tubbs and Ryleigh Hand cover college costs. Organizers say the event not only raises money but also strengthens the bond between residents and students, keeping Holland’s small-town spirit alive.



A community haunted house in Holland raised nearly $4,300 last year to help local graduating seniors attend college, demonstrating how small-town spirit can make a big difference in students' educational futures.

Local resident Brian Smith helped organize the Holland Haunted House for the second consecutive year, with all proceeds going directly into a scholarship fund for graduating seniors.

"Everybody coming together is just something refreshing that I've never seen and would never want to leave something like this," Smith said.

Despite initial concerns about meeting community expectations, the event proved successful in both entertainment and fundraising.

"I was always nervous like, is this going to be or is this going to live up to the expectation that people have," Smith said.

The nearly $4,300 raised last year helped support recent graduates Brooke Tubbs and Ryleigh Hand as they pursue higher education.

Tubbs, who attends Temple College, said the scholarship played a crucial role in making college accessible.

"This scholarship is a big part of the reason I could attend college without having to take out loans," Tubbs said.

"From cheering us on in sports constantly to helping us pave the way to our futures, I couldn’t be more greatful for the love and support given by Brian and his team. Anytime Brian is around, the energy is high and there’s lots of laughter. We have a great community that is always ready to help and support one another.



Come out and support this year’s bigger and better haunted house and help us to raise money for these upcoming Holland High School graduates!" - Brooke Tubbs, scholarship recipient

Hand, who is attending Texas Tech, reflected on the opportunities her small-town background provided.

"I realize coming from a small school has given me many opportunities most didn't have," Hand said.

"The scholarship made me feel hopeful and relieved. It felt like someone saw the potential in my future to grant me something so special. Receiving it definitely instilled confidence in myself and my future by relieving the stress of tuition, books, and miscellaneous expenses.



"Brian and his team running fundraisers to support not only the seniors, but the entire community, shows how coming from a small school builds trust with one another and a deep appreciation for those who give back to our community!" - Ryleigh Hand, scholarship recipient

Smith, who has coached both students, expressed pride in watching them grow and being able to give back to the community.

"Most of these kids, when they leave her,e that Holland blood stays in their roots and they come back to give back to the community," Smith said.

"I've known them, I've coached them, and to see them grow up and turn into adults and to be able to give back to them and say we're so proud of what you've done and the person you are," Smith added.

