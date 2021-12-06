Retired Calvert fire chief with over 50 years of service passes away

CALVERT, Texas — A retired honorary fire chief in Calvert has died.

Joe Jackson served the community for over 50 years, earning the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department's Firefighter of the Year award back in 2018.

"He was, and always will be, a staple within our department and community serving in the volunteer fire service for over 50 years,"

"He will be greatly missed. God speed 155, we’ve got it from here." the fire department wrote.

