Residents urged to limit water use in Troy after a main line water break on Saturday

TROY, Texas — The City of Troy said they are urging their residents to limit their water use while repairs are being made to a main line break that occurred on Saturday.

At this time, a boil water notice has not been declared by the city, but may be required as the situation develops.

The city said construction workers accidentally damaged a major line in western Troy, causing significant leaking damage.

They said city workers are attempting to isolate the break to begin repairs and that the isolation of the line could lead to many customers losing water services.

The city administrator's office said there is no estimated time frame on when repairs will be finished and for the system to resume to full service.