Remembering Allison Dickson: Local philanthropist, Baylor alum, inspiration to many

WACO, Texas — Central Texas is mourning the loss of local philanthropist and influential community member Allison Dickson.

She was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at fifteen months old and not expect to live past three. Not only did she live almost another four decades, but those who knew her said she filled those years with so much joy, love, and passion.

Allison's life motto was, "I don't need easy, I just need possible."

"When you think about that, it's such a simple but powerful philosophy about life that really guided her." Baylor Law School's Interim Dean Patricia Wilson told 25 News.

Dean Wilson taught Allison during her time in law school. She remembers her as always happy and very, very smart.

"She got the top grade in my class and graduated number one from her law school class here at Baylor," she said.

"That she was able to do with the limitations that she had, including that she relied on other students to help take notes and even turn pages in her textbook, that's an accomplishment!"

Allison was passionate about education. She started scholarship funds at her alma maters including Baylor Law Schooland Temple High School, where she graduated in 1998.

"Allison was unbelievably passionate about a lot of things but one of those in particular was education," said Chief of Community rRelations at Temple ISD, Christine Parks.

"She wanted to make sure her fellow wildcats had the opportunity to achieve their dreams and reach their goals."

The schools say not only their students but the whole community can learn a lot from Allison's story.

"She lived her life through courage and determination and generosity, and I think its amazing that will also be the legacy that she leaves," Parks said.